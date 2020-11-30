1/1
Thomas Mark Finch
Thomas Mark Finch

Cincinnati - Tom ended his 85 year journey through this earthly life November 25, 2020 with his devoted wife Charlotte and much loved daughter Mary Margaret by his side. Cherished brother of Daniel Finch, in Jacksonville Florida. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters. Golfing was his passion and he was a fun loving, free spirit who loved life. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2nd from 8:30 am until 10:00 am at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Sharonville (10980 Reading Rd, Sharonville, OH 45241). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Community of Good Shepherd Church at 12:00 pm (8815 E Kemper Rd) (social distance seating available) with burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Celebration of life to be held Summer 2021. Tom would like and appreciate memorial donations in his memory to go to the SPCA Cincinnati (www.spcacincinnati.org/donate-now) or Hospice of Cincinnati (PO Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263)




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
