Thomas Maryanovich
Green TWP - Thomas Maryanovich, beloved husband the late Maria Zukwoc Maryanovich, loving father of Mary Maryanovich Hoffman, Ada Bolin and the late Michael Maryanovich, Grandfather of Aaron Bolin, Ben Hoffman, Jessica Wall , Emily Hoffman and Erica Maryanovich, Great Grandfather of 10 and Great Great Grandfather of 1. Retired from UC Security Dept. Passed away peacefully, Friday November 1, 2019 at age 94. Visitation at St. Monica-St George Church Thursday November 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Burial following in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St Monica- St George Church 328 W McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH.Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker and Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019