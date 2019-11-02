Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Monica-St George Church
328 W McMillan St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica-St George Church
328 W McMillan St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maryanovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Maryanovich

Add a Memory
Thomas Maryanovich Obituary
Thomas Maryanovich

Green TWP - Thomas Maryanovich, beloved husband the late Maria Zukwoc Maryanovich, loving father of Mary Maryanovich Hoffman, Ada Bolin and the late Michael Maryanovich, Grandfather of Aaron Bolin, Ben Hoffman, Jessica Wall , Emily Hoffman and Erica Maryanovich, Great Grandfather of 10 and Great Great Grandfather of 1. Retired from UC Security Dept. Passed away peacefully, Friday November 1, 2019 at age 94. Visitation at St. Monica-St George Church Thursday November 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Burial following in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St Monica- St George Church 328 W McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH.Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker and Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -