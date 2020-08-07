Thomas Morsch



Cincinnati - Thomas Russell Morsch, passed away on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at the age of 72.



Tom was born on March 9th, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Russell and Ruth Morsch (nee Helbig). He was a graduate of Oak Hills High School and United Electronics Institute and went on to work as a chemist at Procter and Gamble for nearly 40 years.



He loved being outdoors and enjoyed many sports but found his greatest joy in being a grandfather. Beloved father of David (Alison) Morsch, Daniel (Rachel) Morsch, Lori (Gregory) Roll, and Amy (Richard) Van Hook. Devoted grandfather of Dylan and Gracyn Morsch, Aiden Morsch, Stella Roll, Gage Roll, and Charlotte and Elizabeth Van Hook. Loving brother to Linda Jennings and Joanne Elliott. He is survived by his ex-wife and dear friend of many years, Jo Ann Massa, and his long-time love and friend Karen Swagart.



A memorial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, his place of inurnment, on Monday, August 10th at 1:00 PM. Memorial donations may be directed to Great Parks of Hamilton County, C/O 10245 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store