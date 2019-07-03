|
Thomas Mullen
Cincinnati - Mullen, Thomas E "Moon"., devoted husband to Dolores "Dodie" (nee Gramann) Mullen, loving father of the late Linda (Mike) Schmees, Michelle (Duane) Ansley and Tom J. (Lori) Mullen. Cherished grandfather of Michael Schmees MD, Megan Schmees RN, Jacob, Matthew Ansley and Lily Mullen, dear brother of Dolores Mawhinney and the late John and Patrick Mullen. Thomas was a St. Xavier High School graduate, a Korean War Marine Veteran and retired from Proctor and Gamble after 38 years. Passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation Friday July 5,2019 at St. William Church, 4108 W.8th ST, Cincinnati, OH 45205, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 3, 2019