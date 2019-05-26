|
|
Thomas Olliges
Erlanger, KY - Thomas L. Olliges "Ollie", of Erlanger, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 78. Devoted father of Jeff Olliges and Jennifer Olliges-Wilson; cherished son of the late Lawrence and Catherine Olliges; dear brother of Barbara (Bob) Bond, Charlie (Sandy) Olliges, the late Larry and David Olliges; loving grandfather of Taylor Olliges, Matthew Vail, Kaitlin Wilson and Benjamin Wilson; loving great-grandfather of Luke Vail and Lorelei Wilson; as well as dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ollie graduated Covington Catholic H.S. in 1959 where he played basketball. His love of the game continued while playing for Villa Madonna College and more recently while rooting for the UK, NKU, and CCHS basketball teams. Ollie was a US Army Veteran. He dedicated his professional career to Federated as a computer operator for over 25 years. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from to 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY with Funeral Service at 1:30 PM Mausoleum interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Online Condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019