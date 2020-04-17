|
|
Thomas P. "Tom" also "Pat" Welch
Cincinnati - Welch, Thomas P. "TOM also PAT" age 76, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020. Tom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas Peter Welch and Mary Verna Welch. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom was married to Kathleen S. Welch for 33 years. He is survived by wife, Kathleen Welch; children, Lori (Jeff) Matthews, Tracey (Hank) Yee, Patricia Cable, Julie (John) Carroll, Jennifer (Scott) Weiler and Jeff (Stacy) Klare; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Tom will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Family services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020