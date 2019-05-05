|
Thomas P. Finn
- - Loving husband of Gail Finn (nee Middendorf), dear father of Michael (Nancy), Thomas (Tiffanie) and the late Brian Finn, stepfather of Thomas, Andrew (Sarah) and Jason Perry, grandfather of Chelsea, Madeline, Katherine, Elizabeth, Kylee, Nicholas, Kalah, Dylan, Ciara, Erin, Abbigail, Andrew and Benjamin. Cherished brother of John, Mike and Mary Ellen Finn, Kathleen Moerhing and the late James Finn. Devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Survived by many loving cousins both here and in Ireland. He was the beloved son of the late Michael and Mary (nee McHugh) Finn. Thomas was a retired banker who worked many years in the Anderson Twp. area. Died May 2, 2019. Age 78. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati on Wednesday May 8 at Noon. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 10- Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to . T.P. White serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019