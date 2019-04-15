Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Thomas Palmisano
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Cincinnati - Tom Palmisano loving father of Michael (Melissa) Palmisano, Melissa (Jeff) Patenaude, Elizabeth Palmisano. Devoted grandfather of Alexis, Madison, Jackson, Logan and Pupaw of Sophie. Dear brother of Ken (Karen) Palmisano and Jo Ann Crowley. Uncle to Tony Palmisano, David (Amy) Palmisano; Brendan (Dianne) Crowley and Jimmy Crowley. Also survived by many family and friends. Died Apr. 13, 2019. Age 65. Visitation Wednesday Apr. 17th from 8:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (near North Bend Rd.) followed by Mass of Christian Burial St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Parks' Legacy Tree Program. (https://greatparksforever.org/legacies/legacy-trees/) www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
