Thomas Palmisano
Cincinnati - Tom Palmisano loving father of Michael (Melissa) Palmisano, Melissa (Jeff) Patenaude, Elizabeth Palmisano. Devoted grandfather of Alexis, Madison, Jackson, Logan and Pupaw of Sophie. Dear brother of Ken (Karen) Palmisano and Jo Ann Crowley. Uncle to Tony Palmisano, David (Amy) Palmisano; Brendan (Dianne) Crowley and Jimmy Crowley. Also survived by many family and friends. Died Apr. 13, 2019. Age 65. Visitation Wednesday Apr. 17th from 8:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (near North Bend Rd.) followed by Mass of Christian Burial St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Parks' Legacy Tree Program. (https://greatparksforever.org/legacies/legacy-trees/) www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019