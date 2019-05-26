|
|
Thomas Pavey
Cincinnati - Thomas E. Pavey, 71, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 23, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1948 to Thomas and Mary Pavey in Springfield, OH. Thomas is survived by his wife Alice Pavey, and by 2 daughters, Elizabeth (Jeff) Raw, of Atlanta, GA. and Andrea (Bobby) Janis of Columbus, OH., also by his three beloved granddaughters, Marley Raw, and Avery and Natalie Janis. He lived an eventful life including serving his country in the Air Force, working as an Accountant, and even enjoyed his time as the lead singer and tambourine player of the Renegades in his teen years. Details regarding his Celebration of Life are forthcoming. Donations may be made in his memory to . Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org To quote his favorite band, the Beatles, "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019