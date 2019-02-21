|
Thomas Peter ("Tommy") Strinko
Newport, KY - Thomas Peter ("Tommy") Strinko, of Newport, Ky., passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth. He was born to Peter and Veronica (nee Schaedler) Strinko on February 19, 1954, the second of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Strinko. Tommy is survived by his daughter Sarah (Nick) Pierani, grandchildren Giovanni and Isabella Pierani, sisters Audrey Strinko, Martha (Mike) Ruben, brother Tony Strinko, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. He grew up in Dayton, Ky. and graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1972. He worked his entire life at Castellini Co., was a good and loving father, excellent athlete, and had a beautiful, kind heart. Celebration of Tommy's life at the Bellevue Eagles on Sat. Feb 23rd from 3-6PM.
