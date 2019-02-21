Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Bellevue Eagles
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Strinko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Peter ("Tommy") Strinko


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Peter ("Tommy") Strinko Obituary
Thomas Peter ("Tommy") Strinko

Newport, KY - Thomas Peter ("Tommy") Strinko, of Newport, Ky., passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth. He was born to Peter and Veronica (nee Schaedler) Strinko on February 19, 1954, the second of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Strinko. Tommy is survived by his daughter Sarah (Nick) Pierani, grandchildren Giovanni and Isabella Pierani, sisters Audrey Strinko, Martha (Mike) Ruben, brother Tony Strinko, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. He grew up in Dayton, Ky. and graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1972. He worked his entire life at Castellini Co., was a good and loving father, excellent athlete, and had a beautiful, kind heart. Celebration of Tommy's life at the Bellevue Eagles on Sat. Feb 23rd from 3-6PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.