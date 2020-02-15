|
Thomas R Deschu
Monfort Heights - Thomas R Deschu, beloved brother of Alan Deschu and the late Antoinette Deschu, Retired Archdiocesan School Teacher. Died, Friday, February 14, 2020 age 78. Visitation in St Catharine of Siena Church, Thursday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St Mary Cemetery, St Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020