Green Township - Beloved husband of Mary E. McFarland (Nee Scheve) for 63 years. Loving father of Karen (Richard) Menchen, Michael (Karen) McFarland and Kathleen (Jeff) Feller. Devoted grandfather of Rik (Kristen), Stephanie (Dylan), Tim (Casey) Menchen, Megan, Sara McFarland, Austin, Daniel, Kourtney Feller and great grandfather of Samatha, Abigail, Connor, Ethan and the late Joseph. Dear brother in law of Carolyn (The late John) Scheve. Also survived by his nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 86 years of age. Visitation at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on SATURDAY, November 16, from 9:00 AM until of Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
