Thomas Robert Fischer
Anderson Twp - Thomas Robert Fischer, age 76 of Anderson Twp., died February 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Carol Jean Fischer (nee Pepper), devoted father of Eric (Christina), Jason (Aimee), Sean, and Ryan Fischer, loving grandfather of Jack, Piper, Taelor, Victoria, Kimberly, and Nathan, dear brother of Mary Lou Doepker and the late Joseph and Mark Fischer. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church on Monday, February 11 at 10 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Sunday from 3 to 6 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to . For complete obituary please go to www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019