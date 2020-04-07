|
Thomas Robert Kindle
Southgate, KY - Thomas Robert Kindle, 66, of Southgate, Kentucky, lost his battle with cancer on April 2nd, 2020.
Tom is survived by his son, Edward (Ashley) Kindle, brother Jeffery (Belinda) Kindle, sister Barbara (Bill) Atkinson, and other family and friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Charles Kindle.
Tom was born in Lancaster, Ohio on May 1st, 1953. He graduated from Lancaster High School and went on to receive a degree from Denison University. He became a dedicated advocate for the homeless and mentally challenged in the Cincinnati region. Tom recently ended his career with the IRS and looked forward to furthering his photography hobby as well as documenting his family's history. He loved football and would gladly watch teams he'd never heard of with family and friends. Tom is remembered as the coach of his son's boyhood soccer team and his legendary deep voice still can be heard in the Clifton neighborhood today. He also was a generous host who enjoyed preparing and sharing meals with those he loved.
In lieu of memorial flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Cancer Care Fund or the COVID-19 Response Fund at The Christ Hospital Foundation, 2123 Auburn Ave., Suite 528, Cincinnati, OH 45219, 513-585-4128 or TheChristHospital.com/give. The family of Thomas Kindle wishes to thank all the nurses and doctors at Christ Hospital for their unwavering care and kindness.
As Tom would want, a funeral service will be held at a future time when we're all able to gather together to celebrate life.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020