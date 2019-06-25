|
Thomas Robert "Bob" Storms
Independence - 78, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at the Hospice Center of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, following a battle with dementia and diabetes. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Pat "Patsy" Storms of Independence, as well as his daughters: Lisa Storms (Doug Ross) of Taylor Mill, Pam Miller (Manford Miller) of Dry Ridge, Robin Humphrey (Tom Humphrey) of Morning View, and son Tommy Storms (Kate Storms) of Independence. Bob had many grandchildren: Heather Wooton, Matthew Humphrey, Daniel Miller, Josh Storms, Jacob Humphrey, Austin Storms, Cori Fraiture, Thomas Storms, Summer Storms, Hunter Storms, Joseph Humphrey, Emma Storms, and Apple Storms. He is preceded in death by his brother Gene Storms and sister Linda Medford, daughter Teresa, grandson Matthew, and great-granddaughter Malaya Storms. Bob was born in Lawrenceburg, IN, and raised in Newport KY, the son of Thomas and Rosemary Storms, and current resident of Independence. After serving our country in the Army, upon Honorable Discharge, Bob begun his Career at Cincinnati Mine and Machine. More recently, Bob spent his retirement with his wife Pat Storms and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, watching Westerns and spending afternoons on his porch with his dog Lilly. Bob leaves a legacy of love and compassion to his 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Bob decided in 2008 to donate his body to the University of Cincinnati. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. To leave a condolence message or share a memory of Bob, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019