Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
(616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Rupp


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Thomas Rupp Obituary
Thomas Rupp

- - Army Military Police - Thomas Rupp, born August 3, 1928 in Norwalk, Ohio, passed away June 10, 2019. Cherished husband of Phyllis Rupp (nee Davis) for 65 years, beloved father of Angie Rupp of Fairfield, Ohio, Debbie Rupp of Mason, Ohio, Greg Rupp of Mason, Ohio and Keith Rupp of Derry, New Hampshire, dear brother of many siblings. Thomas had a position at Voice of America for 27 years and he was a long-time usher at St. Susanna Catholic Church. Tom also enjoyed volunteering at Mason High School and H.A.M Radio in his downtime (W8TCR). The family of Thomas will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a funeral mass to follow on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) beginning at 10:00 AM. A procession will follow mass to Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now