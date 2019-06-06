Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of the Nativity of Our Lord
Ridge and Woodford
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Nativity of Our Lord
Ridge and Woodford
Interment
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Thomas S. Grogan Jr. Obituary
Thomas S. Grogan, Jr.

Cincinnati - Age 94, nourished in this life with the Holy Sacraments, died with a sure and certain hope in the Resurrection on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Thelma Finch Grogan, his parents Thomas S. Sr. and Mae Owen Grogan, brothers Eugene and Neal Grogan, and son Timothy Finch Grogan. He is survived by daughter Teresa Grogan Halpin, sons Thomas S. III (Dorothy) and Rev. Todd Owen Grogan, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Zelda Grogan and brother-in-law Edwin (Evangelina) Finch. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Ridge and Woodford, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts made in memory of Tom may be directed to the Nativity St. Vincent de Paul Society or to Goodwill Industries of Cincinnati. May the living reverence the Lord in His least ones through lively Works of Mercy. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019
