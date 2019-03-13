|
Thomas S. Trame
Green Township - Thomas S. Trame Sr., Beloved husband of Joan Trame (Nee Geisler) for 60 years. Loving father of Trudy (Daniel) Roth and Thomas S. (Chris) Trame Jr. Devoted grandfather Bradin, Mariah, Brett, Devin (Oliver), Sydney, Kirby, Tony and great grandfather of Savanna, Lucas and Isabella. Dear brother of the late Robert, William and Richard Trame. Passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 89 years of age. Visitation on FRIDAY at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019