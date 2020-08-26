Thomas Schwartz, Jr.
Florence - Thomas Jan Schwartz, Jr., 87 years of age, of Florence, was reunited with his beloved wife of 64 years, Marian Grace Schwartz on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Tom was born in (Little Italy, South Fairmount) Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Mary and Thomas Schwartz, Sr. He attended St. Bonaventure School and later joined the United States Navy. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he married the love of his life on September 18, 1954. In 1955, Tom and his wife Marian opened Tom's Papa Dino's Pizza on Dixie Highway in Florence, KY. The first pizza restaurant in N. KY. Tom's Papa Dino's Pizza now located on Main Street in Florence. Tom started his law enforcement career at the Florence Police Department and in 1968 he began working for the Boone County Police Department. In 1973, Tom graduated from the FBI National Academy and proudly served as Chief of Police for Boone County from 1973 to 1993 when he retired. He also served as President of the N. Kentucky Chiefs of Police, Kentucky Chiefs of Police and the Kentucky Chapter of the FBI National Academy. In 1994, he and his wife moved to their farm in Carroll County. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He had a passion for animals and loved farming. Tom leaves behind his children Michael Schwartz, Thomas Schwartz III (Cheryl), Pamela Schwartz, Sharon Pope (Denny), Anthony Schwartz (Tracey), Kimberly Schwartz, Mary Schwartz-Crittendon (Mike), and Scott Schwartz (Amy); daughter-in-law, Brigid Schwartz; as well as 25 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian Schwartz; son, Kevin Schwartz and daughter, Holly Schwartz. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral Services will begin at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Erlanger. Memorials can be left in Tom's honor to the American Diabetes Association 4555 Lake Forest Drive # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com