Thomas Seibert
CINCINNATI - SEIBERT, Thomas L. Beloved husband of Jenna L. (nee Glenn ) for 58 years. Devoted father of David (Donna), Michael (Donna), Peter (fiance Colleen Martinez ), and Sheila ( Doug) Laffey. Cherished grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 7. Passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Tom was a Professor of Humanities at Mt. St. Joseph University for over 40 years. Visitation Tuesday September 15 from 5PM until 7PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home 4989 Glenway Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 1:15PM at St. William Catholic Church 4108 W. 8th St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH) Remembrances may be made to Bayley Place 990 Bayley Place Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45233. www.meyergeiser.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
01:15 PM
St. William Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
