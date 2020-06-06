Thomas Selvaggio
Cincinnati - Thomas John Selvaggio, passed peacefully on June 3 at the age of 96, first generation American, son of Italian immigrants, Stefano and Giovanina Selvaggio. Husband to the late Margaret (Terry) Selvaggio, loving father of Douglas (Gerry) and Thomas (Holly), grandfather of Chad, Scott, Gina, and great grandfather of Connor. His was preceded in death by his parents and 4 older sisters. He served in the US Army in the South Pacific during WWII where he earned a bronze star. He worked and retired from Powell Valves and was very active in The United Steel Workers of America Union. After he retired from Powell Valves, he became a real estate agent and worked at several realty companies. Services will be held privately at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. Entombment Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.