Thomas Sharp
Cold Spring - Thomas Lee Sharp, 65, of Cold Spring, passed away on December 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center - Edgewood, KY. He was born October 3, 1954 to the late Gaylord Sharp and Virgie Elizabeth (nee Steffen) Sharp in Covington, KY. Thomas was a Auto Body Tech with Gerber Collision before his retirement. He was preceded in death by father, Gaylord Sharp and brother, Randy Sharp. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Sharp of Cold Spring, KY, mother, Virgie Elizabeth Sharp, daughter, Tiffany Lynn Sharp of Melbourne, KY, son, Thomas Lee (Sara K. Bennett Sharp) Sharp II of Alexandria, KY, grandson, Shane Sharp, granddaughter, Morgan Ushemasimba, grandson, Brandon Sharp, grandson, Owen Sharp, granddaughter, Brooke Sharp, brother, Danny Sharp and sister in law Mona Sharp. Visitation from 4 to 7pm, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home Ft. Thomas (106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) where funeral service will be held Thursday, December 12 at 9:30am with Deacon Stephen Bennett III officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell funeral home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019