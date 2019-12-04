Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Alexandria - Thomas Earl Smith, age 70, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Ft. Thomas, KY. Thomas is survived by his wife of 42 years, Darlene Smith; three children: Allana, Phillip and Erika Smith; three grandchildren: Zachary and Tyler Craig and Destinee Sheriff; four sisters, Joyce McCarter, Lena Wilson, Martha Vaughan and Lou Thomas. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 12pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
