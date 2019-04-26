|
Thomas Stanken
Florence - Thomas Stanken, 86 of Florence KY passed away April 23, 2019. Thomas was a devoted family man, Christian, and man of GOD. He was happily married 66 years to his beautiful wife Phyllis. He was a manager for the FW Woolworths Co for 25 yrs. and eventually retired from Maddison Office supplies co.He was active in the Northern KY area with many outreach programs that aid those in need, including The Mental Health of Northern Kentucky serving a yearly Christmas dinner to more then 2,500 consisting of 400 plus volunteers. He coordinated with many outreach programs with schools and churches, supplying them with needed items including clothes, toiletry items, toy, and foods. He distributed thousands of Army surplus blankets to missions throughout the word and to the 101st Airborne Ft Campbell to distribute in Iraq and Afghanistan. Funeral Services for Thomas will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals & Receptions at 4350 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from the hours of 5pm to 7pm at the Funeral home. Thomas is survived in death by his wife Phyllis Lee Nienaber Stanken; 2 Sons Thomas ( Peggy) Henry Stanken, and Phillip( Kathy) Stanken; 2 daughters Paula( Mark) Lyon, Pamela Stanken. Grandchildren 6 Great Grandchildren 6. Memorial Contributions to The Sunday Morning Club P.O. Box 123 Covington, KY 41012. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019