Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery, Norman Chapel
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery, Norman Chapel
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Williams Church Hall
4108 West 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sutphin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Sutphin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Sutphin Obituary
Thomas Sutphin

Cincinnati - Thomas P. Sutphin is the loving husband of 44 years to Carolyn Sutphin; loving father to Erin Crowley (nee Sutphin) and Scott (Brittany) Sutphin; dear Papa to Ava, Bella, Audrina, Claire, Isla, Lucy and Lola; cherished brother to Betty (Ron) Fraley; beloved uncle and friend to many. Tom passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 69. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery, Norman Chapel beginning at 1pm until time of service at 3pm. Celebration of Life immediately following at St. Williams Church Hall, 4108 West 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Dominic Church and - Blue Ash.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -