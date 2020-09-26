1/1
Thomas W. Castellini Sr.
1935 - 2020
Thomas W. Castellini, Sr.

Cincinnati - Thomas W. Castellini, Sr., lived a full and faithful life. He passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Tom graduated from St. Xavier High School and The University of Notre Dame. He had a long and successful career with The Castellini Co. A true Cincinnatian, Tom loved his family and most of all the love of his life, Susan (nee Smith) Castellini. A lifelong resident of Mt Lookout, Tom was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. With his warm smile and kind words Tom loved Christmas, traveling, golf and people. Celebrating one of his two holes in one or a win by his beloved Fighting Irish, Tom was happiest celebrating life with others. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his children, Andrew (Lisa), Jane Thompson, Susie Hill, and Stephen (Paige), his siblings, Ann Kromer (Frank), Daniel (Joyce), Edward (Janet). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, brother-in-law, Michael A. Smith (Jody), many cousins, and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Thomas W. Jr., granddaughter, Eleanor Hill, brother, Richard (Madeleine) and brother-in-law, Charles F. Smith (Peggy). Due to Covid restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family and invited guests on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Rose Church. Others are welcome to watch a live stream of the funeral Mass by visiting www.strosecincinnati.org and selecting 'watch live'. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45267-0757. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Rose Church (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Love and prayers to all of you during this difficult time. I loved your dad so much and feel privileged to have known him. He lived the absolute best life and will be watching over all of you, always. Rest In Peace, Mr. C ❤❤❤
Julie Tepe Warden
Friend
