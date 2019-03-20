Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph of North Bend
25 E. Harrison Ave
North Bend, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph of North Bend
25 E. Harrison Ave
North Bend, OH
View Map
Thomas W. Heidemann


1937 - 2019
Thomas W. Heidemann Obituary
Thomas W. Heidemann

Cleves - Thomas W. Heidemann, Beloved husband of Joan H. Busch - Heidemann (Nee Gasdorf) For 26 years. Loving father of Larry (Beth), Ron (Stephanie) Heidemann, Jane (Ed) Butler, Barbara Kruetzkamp and Don (Lorie) Busch. Devoted grandfather of Megan, Patrick Butler, Michael (Christina Steiner), Alex, Cara Kruetzkamp, Everett Busch. Dear brother of Marian (Jim) Dulle and Jerry (Marge) Heidemann. Good friend of Jeff Kruetzkamp. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 81 years of age. Visitation on FRIDAY at St. Joseph Church North Bend from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Joseph Church Conference, 25 E. Harrison Ave., North Bend, OH 45052 or to Artis Senior Living Bridgetown, 5799 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
