Thomas W. Mangold
Cincinnati - Retired prominent Cincinnati businessman died Friday, November 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 94. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Teresa (nee Kreiner) and daughters Penny (Mike) Herr, Cheryl (Jay) Cavendish, Melissa Mangold (the late Mike Lenett), Christi (Bret) Norton and son Tim Mangold. Tom leaves behind 16 cherished Grandchildren, 9 precious Great Grandchildren, and many, many wonderful friends.
Tom was born in 1926 and was a second generation American. He saw so much history happen in his country and the world. He answered his country's call during World War II and served with distinction in the Army Corp of Engineers in the European Theater giving him the opportunity to make friends from around the country.
Returning from the war he began a long career at Liebel-Flarsheim Company working himself up from a draftsman to Materials Manger and at the same time attending The University of Cincinnati on the GI bill. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college. He helped his sister and brother - in - law start a business from the ground up and then took over that business when they retired. He grew the business, Casco Manufacturing Solutions, into a multimillion-dollar business still going strong today.
Tom was a true "Renaissance Man". He continued his educated his entire life. He was self-taught in many areas. He studied engineering and gardening; design and art; music and photography. He was always encouraging his family to do the same. His entire life centered round his family from the time he was a small boy through the time be became a father then a grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45223 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and the Mass of Christian burial Friday, November 20 at Our Lady of Visitation 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45248. Donations can be made to the Melissa Mangold and Mike Lenett Foundation at www.mangoldfoundation.org/donate;
St. Rita's School for the Deaf at www.srsdeaf.org
; St. Benedict's Abbey at www.benetlake.org/donate;
or the Thomas W. Mangold Scholarship in Industrial Design at www.foundation.uc.edu/give
.