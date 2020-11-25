Thomas W. Sherwood
Cincinnati - Thomas W. Sherwood, 78, well known Bass-Baritone soloist, beloved husband of Anne Sherwood (Coffaro) loving father of Laura, Thomas G., and Tim; stepfather of Cathy, Debbie, and Rick. Devoted Grandfather of 13. Cherished brother of Frances Fleischman (Gordy) and Carol Remster. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Ginger Mills. Tom was called to his eternal resting place on November 22, 2020. He entered this world on April 8, 1942, in Portland, OR, born to Gale and Leona (Holm) Sherwood. A memorial concert will be planned post COVID-19, for information please email lauramsherwood@gmail.com. Online condolences may be made at www.AMGFuneralHome.com
.