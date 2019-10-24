|
Thomas Walter Hart
Thomas Walter Hart (age 88) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and with his loving dog "Misty" at his side on 10-20-19. Tom, a Korean War veteran, founded Hart Pharmacy in Price Hill in 1960. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend for 62 years- Mary Rose (Burkhart) Hart. He is survived by his children: Mimi (Brian Gerth), Mike (Eileen Ohe), Mark (Sharon Walsh), Chris (Linda Vona), Aimee (Ken Boeing), Peter (Melissa Dowling), Stephen (Jeannine Pruitt), Julie (Ed Stander), David (Denise Gruber); son-in-law: Dr. David Norris; daughter-in-law: Nancy (Hisch) Hart; 38 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; his sister: Patricia (Hart) Linesch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to Mary Rose, he was preceded in death by his parents: Cincinnati Police Detective Walter T. Hart (killed in the line of duty 9-19-55), Lillian Schmidt Hart Fey and Bill Fey; by his children: Marlene (Voelker) Norris and Patrick Hart; and by his granddaughter: Madie Hart.
A believer in higher education, Tom donated his body to the UC College of Medicine. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Lawrence Church, in East Price Hill, on Saturday, November 30th, at 11am with a reception following in St. Lawrence Hall (directly behind the church).
Please help dad "pay it forward" by sending memorial donations to: The Class of '81 Scholarship Fund (in Memory of Patrick Hart), St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224; The Paul Lammermeier Foundation, 4600 Mason-Montgomery Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040; The Wuest Family Dispensing Lab at The UC James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, 3255 Eden Ave., 161 Kowalewski Hall, Cincinnati, Ohio 45228
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019