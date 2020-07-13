1/1
Thomas Wayne Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Wayne Roberts

Florence - Burlington - Thomas Wayne Roberts, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Tom was born in Florence, Kentucky on April 24, 1941 to his late parents, Hobert Roberts and Mary Tupman Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Judy G. Edgington-Roberts; his children, Paula Bailey, Julie Jones (Mark) and Bobby Adams, Jr. (Kathy); his brother, Terry Roberts (Brenda); his 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Tom worked as an independent truck driver for many years. He loved his family, his truck, and his dogs, especially "Budd". Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 750 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved