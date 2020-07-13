Thomas Wayne Roberts
Florence - Burlington - Thomas Wayne Roberts, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Tom was born in Florence, Kentucky on April 24, 1941 to his late parents, Hobert Roberts and Mary Tupman Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Judy G. Edgington-Roberts; his children, Paula Bailey, Julie Jones (Mark) and Bobby Adams, Jr. (Kathy); his brother, Terry Roberts (Brenda); his 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Tom worked as an independent truck driver for many years. He loved his family, his truck, and his dogs, especially "Budd". Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 750 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
.