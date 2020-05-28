Thomas Wilson Bennett
Newport, KY - 82, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020. Thomas proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant and Military police for 20 years. He was a member of The First Baptist Church on 8th and York Street in Newport Kentucky and he gladly picked up several members every Sunday for Church and Brunch. Thomas was always laughing and smiling, he had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was a very active member of The Elks Club in Cold Springs Kentucky where he attended weekly meetings, volunteered and called Bingo. Thomas is preceded in death by his friend in Christ Evelyn Tittle. He is survived by many close friends, members of the church and The Elks. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing Mr. Bennett's arrangements.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.