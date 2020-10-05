Tiffany Kidwell
Union - Tiffany Lynn Kidwell, 32, of Union, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Tiffany was the Collection Manager at Zwicker & Associates in Hebron. She was a member of St. Paul's Church in Florence. Tiffany was a cheerleader for Ludlow High School Allstars and Ludlow Youth Football where she went on to coach cheerleading. First and foremost, she was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons, Zayne and Ezekiel Kidwell. Other survivors include her parents, Robert and Michelle Kidwell of Union; grandparents, Dennis and Judy Thompson of Anderson, OH; brothers, Brandon (Morgann) Kidwell of Tucson, AZ, Robert (Shauna Kitts) Kidwell III of Union, Mitchell Kidwell of Union; sisters, Amanda Kidwell of Union, Jessica (Nate) Black of Walton, Valerie (Zach Wagner) Kidwell of Independence, Carlee Kidwell of Union, Kaci Kidwell of Union; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Services are Private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tiffany Kidwell Memorial Fund made payable to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
