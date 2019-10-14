|
Tiffany Marie Caudle
Florence - Tiffany Marie Caudle, 32 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She is survived by her mother and step father Margaret and Larry Wright; grandmother Hendalee (William) Doane; sisters Charlene Caudle, Rebecca Reed and Heather Caudle; 8 children; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019