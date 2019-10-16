Resources
Cincinnati - Timothy Alan Bollmer (73) passed away on October 15, 2019. "The Boss/Boss Man" was born November 5, 1945. Tim is survived by his wife of (53) years Linda (nee Zix) Bollmer and their children Mark (Darlene) Bollmer and Shelly Byrd. His (4) grandchildren; Timothy (Alexis) Bollmer, Brittany (Liam) Doyle, Brennan Bollmer and Katie Byrd and great-grandchildren Chloe, Gus Bollmer and "Baby Doyle." Tim is also survived by his brother, Ben (Carol) Bollmer, sisters Pam (Denny) Feichtner and Kim Bray. Preceded in death by his brother Daniel / Joyce Bollmer. As well as various nieces, nephews and other relatives. Tim was a St. Clement & Roger Bacon graduate, worked at Ford Motor for (31) years, was City of St. Bernard Treasurer and a (40) year member and past president of the Idle Hour Social Club. Visitation will be on Saturday (October 19, 2019) at St. Clement Church (4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, Ohio 45231) from 10:00am Noon (Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately after). The Celebration of Life will follow at St. Bernard Municipal Building (Centennial Hall). In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Tim's name to the and/or . Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
