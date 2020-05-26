Timothy Allen Gurren
Timothy Allen Gurren

Florence - Timothy Allen Gurren, age 67, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, May 25 after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. Timmy was born April 23, 1953 to the late Rosemary and Clarence Gurren. He worked in the carpet business most of his life and owned Gurren's Floor Covering in Boone County before retiring. He will be remembered most for his big, generous heart; always ready to help anyone in need. Despite his illness and pain, he remained cheerful with an amazing attitude. He loved spending time with family and friends, and of course, fishing with his buddies. He will be greatly missed and remain forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank his many friends and extended family for their cards, letters, food and loving support during his illness. Timmy is survived by his son, Jason Gurren; brother, Steve Gurren; sisters, Ginny (Lon) McGlasson and Florence (David) Base-Smith; longtime friend and companion, Rose Ramsey and many nieces and nephews. Stith Funeral Homes is serving the family. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
