Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Timothy Brennan Obituary
Villa Hills - Timothy Joseph Brennan, Sr., age 75, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Tim honorably served our country as a member of the United States Army and retired from the Kentucky National Guard and Cincinnati Bell. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Brennan (nee Fedders); children, Timothy J. Brennan, Jr. (Alysa), Betsy Thomas (Chris) and Laura Tilston (Michael); son-in-law, Chris Grosser; step-mother, Hilda Brennan; siblings, Barry Brennan (Karen), Maggie Lessard-Brennan and Sally Grace (Geoff); step-sister, Donna Chabot (Steve); eleven grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly Grosser, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Xavier Church (611 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH 45202) at 10:00 AM. A private burial will be held at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery North (Williamstown, KY) for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate Masses in his name or make a donation to the Molly Brennan-Grosser Memorial Scholarship (c/o Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Dr, Park Hills, KY 41011) or a . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
