Cold Spring - Timothy Bruce Schabell, 57, of Cold Spring, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th at his residence. He was a Chaplain with St. Elizabeth Hospital as well as a Deacon at St. Joseph Parish, Cold Spring, where he was a lifelong parishioner and attended school as a child. Tim was a graduate of Newport Catholic high school and NKU. He also served in the army reserves. Tim was a very caring and devout man. His love for the church and for his patients at Hospice was felt by all. He was quick witted and was always there with a joke and a helping hand. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce & Mildred (nee. Schilling) Schabell and his sister, Diane (Ed) Draud. He is survived by his sister, Peggy (Larry) Raum; brother, Larry Schabell; nieces, Carly (Will) Hausermann, Chelsie (Chris) Donatelli & Starr Meehan; nephew, Kyle Raum and 4 great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 9:30-12 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Internment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020