Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Schabell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Bruce Schabell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Bruce Schabell Obituary
Timothy Bruce Schabell

Cold Spring - Timothy Bruce Schabell, 57, of Cold Spring, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th at his residence. He was a Chaplain with St. Elizabeth Hospital as well as a Deacon at St. Joseph Parish, Cold Spring, where he was a lifelong parishioner and attended school as a child. Tim was a graduate of Newport Catholic high school and NKU. He also served in the army reserves. Tim was a very caring and devout man. His love for the church and for his patients at Hospice was felt by all. He was quick witted and was always there with a joke and a helping hand. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce & Mildred (nee. Schilling) Schabell and his sister, Diane (Ed) Draud. He is survived by his sister, Peggy (Larry) Raum; brother, Larry Schabell; nieces, Carly (Will) Hausermann, Chelsie (Chris) Donatelli & Starr Meehan; nephew, Kyle Raum and 4 great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 9:30-12 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Internment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -