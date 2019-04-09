|
|
Timothy Dressman
Elsmere - Timothy Ralph Dressman, 64, of Elsmere, KY passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Tim previously worked as a purchasing agent for Erlanger Lumber. Tim was an active member of the St. Henry Parish community in Elsmere, serving as past president of the parish council, past school board president of St. Henry Elementary and St. Henry High School, and past chairman of the St. Henry Festival Committee. His greatest love was in his role as St. Henry High School Boys' Soccer team Head Coach. He was the 1999 NSCAA & Adidas Kentucky Coach of the Year, 1999 Kentucky Coaches Association Coach of the Year, the 1999 SW Ohio & NKY Multiple Sclerosis Father of the Year, and 2006 NKHSBSCA Hall of Fame inductee. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sue Dressman (nee Beckner), sons Aaron Dressman (Amanda) and Seth Dressman (Steph Vargo), grandsons Sean and Callen Dressman, brother Daniel Dressman, and many other loving family members. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5pm until 7:30pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019