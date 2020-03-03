Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Timothy Schilling
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church
3223 Linwood Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - It is with great sadness to announce that Timothy Drew Schilling passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, age 73. Tim is survived by his wife, Judy (nee Gudmens), his daughters, Jenny (Scott) Worthington, Katie (Keith) Kleeman and son Chris (Mo) Schilling and sister Pam (Ken) Korns, his father, Tom Schilling, and eight grandchildren. Tim is a graduate of St. Xavier High School and The University of Notre Dame (1969). He spent over 30 years working for The where he came up with the idea of the Heart Mini-Marathon which has raised millions of dollars over the last forty plus years. Tim was very generous with his time volunteering at many charitable organizations. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood, Ave., Cincinnati, 45208. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 6 at 10 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church, 3223 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, 45226. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Tim to Tender Mercies, 27 West 12th St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Cardinal Pacelli School 927 Ellison Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45226. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -