Timothy Edward Lamping

Timothy Edward Lamping

Columbus - Timothy Edward Lamping of Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at his home in Powell, Ohio. Tim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 3, 1961.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward H. Lamping as well as his grandparents Edward and Helen Lamping and Fred and Ella Meinking. He is survived by his mother Barbara Lamping, his sister Laura Lamping and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 12PM. Family will great friends at 11AM. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Bernard, immediately following mass.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
