Timothy Hutson
Covington - Timothy Hutson, 59, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a meat processor for Tri State Beef Company in Cincinnati. Timothy enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest doing it his way. Survivors include his loving wife, Tracy Chisenhall of Covington; son, Tim (Jessica) Hutson of Edgewood; daughter, Trisha Hutson of Covington; brothers Victor Hutson of Independence, Johnny Hutson of Walton; sisters, Kathy (Ronnie) Gabbard of Independence, Anna Edmonds of Ludlow; grandchildren, Brooklynn Slade, Athens and Pearl Hutson. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy Hutson; brothers, Wayne, Jackie and Michael Hutson and sister, Lynn Hutson. Graveside Service is on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
