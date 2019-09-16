|
|
Timothy J. Russell
Cincinnati - Timothy J. Russell 37, of Cincinnati OH, passed unexpectedly, September 11, 2019. Family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave, then a memorial service to celebrate Timothy's life will be held at 7:00 pm. For full obituary information and to leave online condolences please go to www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 16, 2019