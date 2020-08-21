1/
Timothy James Ferguson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy James Ferguson

Cincinnati Oh - Timothy James Ferguson,71, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on August 9th,2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tim was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John and Joy Ferguson on May 11th, 1949. Tim was a songwriter whose passion was music. His greatest joy was listening to records with his friends. He had a strong love for his family as well as for his niece's Elizabeth Ross, Lindsey Ross, Michelle Aliotti and his nephew Stuart Ferguson. Tim is preceded in death by his parent's John and Joy, and his brother Andrew. Tim is survived by his brother Mark and his wife Karen, best friends Andrew Brateman and Dennis Tucker as well as cherished cousin Susan Bell and her husband Bill. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved