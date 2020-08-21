Timothy James Ferguson



Cincinnati Oh - Timothy James Ferguson,71, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on August 9th,2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tim was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John and Joy Ferguson on May 11th, 1949. Tim was a songwriter whose passion was music. His greatest joy was listening to records with his friends. He had a strong love for his family as well as for his niece's Elizabeth Ross, Lindsey Ross, Michelle Aliotti and his nephew Stuart Ferguson. Tim is preceded in death by his parent's John and Joy, and his brother Andrew. Tim is survived by his brother Mark and his wife Karen, best friends Andrew Brateman and Dennis Tucker as well as cherished cousin Susan Bell and her husband Bill. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home serving the family.









