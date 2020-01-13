Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:30 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Evendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Ping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Jay Ping


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Timothy Jay Ping Obituary
Timothy Jay Ping

Deer Park - PING

Timothy Jay, born September 17,1963, died at his residence unexpectedly at the age of 56 on January 12, 2020. Best buddy and beloved husband of Gwendolyn (Cordrey) Ping and proud father of Madeline and Sarah Jane Ping. Son of the late Edward T. & Rebecca (Waddle) Ping and son in-law of Nancy and the late Robert Cordrey. Tim was employed with G.E. Aviation as Consulting Engineer - CFM56 Airbus Model Leader. Past Master Mason and current member of Norwood Lodge and Scottish Rite. Tim enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disney World. He was an avid hometown sports fan. Numerous family members and friends are left to mourn his passing. Visitation will be Thursday at 5:00 pm. until the funeral at 7:30 pm at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd Deer Park, OH 45236. Burial will be on Friday 12:00 Noon in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Evendale, OH. Memorials are suggested to SPCA and Honor Flight. On line guestbook at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -