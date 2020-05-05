Timothy Knaley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Knaley

Verona - Timothy R. Knaley, 52 years of age, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Timothy was the loving son of the late Thomas and Lois Knaley. Beloved husband of Jennifer Knaley; loving father of Andrew Knaley (Kristina), Allison Braasch (Josh), Heather Knaley, Joseph Knaley, Katherine Walezak (James), Samantha Buring (Zach), Karen Knaley and Jeremy Knaley; dear brother of Robin Cooper, Chris Rothfuss (Jeff), Tom Knaley and Larry Knaley (Lisa). Tim was the proud and loving grandfather of Maliyah, Eliana, Brantley, Malachi, Liam, Gabe, Elijah, Keith, Ryleigh, William, Logan, Cadence, Harley, Grayson, Mya, Ariana, Gavin and Kiara. Tim also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Martha Kirby; father-in-law, John Kirby; brother-in-law, David Holland; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Karen Holland and granddaughter, Kiara. Tim proudly served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed working for over 30 years at Boone Ready Mix and he also enjoyed fishing. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Erlanger. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association of Kentucky PO Box 9067, Louisville, KY 40209-0067. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved