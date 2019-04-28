|
Timothy Mark "Tim" Skidmore
Newtown - Timothy Mark "Tim" Skidmore, 64, April 16, 2019, Newtown, passed away unexpectedly from illness. Leaving behind sisters, Linda, Kathy, Alice with husband Paul Kuhl and brother Tom and numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Predeceased by brothers Larry and Ken and parents Harold and Alice. Tim lived and loved life his way. He was able to purchase his dream property and started his own landscape business after pursuing a degree in horticulture from Cincinnati State. He loved nature, fishing, his lake cabin in KY, gardening, his dogs Clifford and Roo(deceased) and especially his friends, always throwing backyard Bar-B-Qs. All his landscape clients and employees were treated like family. Music was Tim's passion, having been involved since his teens. Forming several local bands throughout his life and playing alongside mentors and talented musicians. How truly blessed it made him feel..
A Memorial service is planned for Thursday, May 23rd from 6pm-8pm at Mt Washington United Methodist Church, 6365 Corbly Rd. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tim's name to the Nature Conservatory. A Celebration of Tim's life will be planned for a later date. TBA
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019