Timothy Michael Reynolds
Butler -
Timothy Michael Reynolds, 60, of Butler, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born on March 27, 1959 in Campbell County, he was the son of the late William (Harold) and Esther (Moreland) Reynolds. Happily married to his one true love, the proud father of two children and the doting grandfather of four grandchildren, he loved spending all of his time in the presence of family and friends. Tim was in the car business for 40 years and made a lot of friends and connections. He is survived by his wife, Janis (Cooper) Reynolds, two children: Jamie (Samuel) Heck of California, KY and Elizabeth (Scott) Miller of Taylor Mill, KY; four grandchildren: Elijah Miller, Arabella Miller, Sydney Miller, and Finley Heck; three sisters, Connie (Dan) Flood, Beverly (Joe) Jennings, and Jennifer Reynolds, one brother, Richard (Debbie) Reynolds; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William (Bill) Reynolds.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Church: 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001, with Father Joe Gallenstein officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday preceding the service at St. Mary's Church. A celebration of life reception will be held in St. Mary's Church Undercroft immediately after the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati (in honor of Elijah Timothy Miller): 4623 Wesley Avenue Suite A Cincinnati, OH 45212. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020