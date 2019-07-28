Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
3720 St. Martin Place
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
3720 St. Martin Place
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph New Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy P. Coyle


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Timothy P. Coyle Obituary
Timothy P. Coyle

Cheviot - Age 57, passed away suddenly July 20, 2019. Tim is the beloved son of Donald "Joe" and Patricia "Pat" (nee Vlaikov) Coyle, brother of Joseph (Brenda) Coyle and Nicholas (Jen) Coyle and uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Visitation 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Place, Cheviot, OH 45211. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cinti. OH 45201. Full obituary at www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now