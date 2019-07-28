|
|
Timothy P. Coyle
Cheviot - Age 57, passed away suddenly July 20, 2019. Tim is the beloved son of Donald "Joe" and Patricia "Pat" (nee Vlaikov) Coyle, brother of Joseph (Brenda) Coyle and Nicholas (Jen) Coyle and uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Visitation 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Place, Cheviot, OH 45211. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cinti. OH 45201. Full obituary at www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019