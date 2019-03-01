Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Bromley - Timothy Paul Hegge, 64, of Bromley, passed away on February 27, 2019 at home. He worked as an Electrician. Preceded in death by parents, Richard A., Sr. & Becky Hegge; brother, Chris; and nephew, Richard Aaron Hegge. He is survived by his fiancée, Jan Peck; brother, Rick Hegge, Jr.; nephew, Michael Hegge; and 2 great nephews, Tyler and Grayson. Visitation 10 AM until prayer service at 11 AM on Monday, March 4 - all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorials to . For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
